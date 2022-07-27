Mega Millions jackpot now more than $1 billion; $10k ticket sold in Afton
More than 188,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. That includes four Virginia tickets that each won $10,000.
However, no ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six winning numbers to claim the jackpot. That means the estimated jackpot for the Friday, July 29, drawing grows to $1.025 billion dollars.
The four tickets that won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.
The winning Virginia tickets were bought at:
- Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania
- 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd., Gainesville
- 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach
- Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights.