Mega Millions jackpot now more than $1 billion; $10k ticket sold in Afton

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

mega millions jackpotMore than 188,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. That includes four Virginia tickets that each won $10,000.

However, no ticket in Virginia or elsewhere matched all six winning numbers to claim the jackpot. That means the estimated jackpot for the Friday, July 29, drawing grows to $1.025 billion dollars.

The four tickets that won $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

The winning Virginia tickets were bought at:

  • Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania
  • 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd., Gainesville
  • 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach
  • Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway, Afton

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights.


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.