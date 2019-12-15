McEachin announces HHS grant to VCU for cancer research
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $207,907 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for cancer treatment research.
“In 2016, over 40,000 Virginians were diagnosed with cancer, and it is typically one of the two leading causes of death in the Commonwealth,” said Congressman McEachin. “Research into treatment can improve those statistics and allow more Virginians to conquer this pernicious disease and lead healthy and long lives.”
