McEachin announces grant to Virginia Housing Development Authority
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced this week a grant award of $1,169,727 from the Office of Housing Counseling to the Virginia Housing Development Authority.
“These are needed and appreciated funds. Shelter is a basic need and, with winter approaching, it is even more imperative to make sure people have shelter from the inclement weather,” said Congressman McEachin. “These funds can be used for a variety of housing needs including homelessness, fair housing and property maintenance. These monies can make a real difference in peoples’ lives.”
