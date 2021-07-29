McAuliffe releases agriculture, forestry agenda

Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe today released “Growing Greener Pastures: Planting Innovation and Raising Opportunity on Virginia’s Working Lands,” his plan to lift up Virginia’s agriculture and forestry industry.

The plan proposes expanding domestic and international markets for Virginia products and creating new opportunities for small businesses by increasing investments in the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development fund to help attract and expand agriculture and forestry businesses in the Commonwealth.

The plan also calls for the Commonwealth to build a highly-specialized agriculture workforce through partnerships with institutions of higher education and will cultivate next-generation smart farming through expanding broadband access to every Virginian.

These goals will open up new markets for farmers and attract state-of-the-art meat and dairy processing facilities, establishing Virginia as a major supplier of specialty crops, particularly grains used in craft beverage production.

“Agriculture and forestry are the backbone of Virginia’s thriving economy, but they need the Commonwealth’s support as we continue to rebuild a stronger post-COVID economy and move Virginia forward,” McAuliffe said. “As governor, I will make sure Virginia leads the way in agricultural innovation by expanding training partnerships with community colleges and institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth, creating new markets for Virginia-grown agricultural products, and expanding broadband access to every Virginian. It’s time to take Virginia agriculture and forestry to the next level, and together we will get it done.”