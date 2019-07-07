Max Scherzer brilliant again in Nats’ win over KC

Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings, and even stole a base, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Kansas City Royals, 6-0, on Saturday at Nats Park.

Scherzer (9-5, 2.30 ERA) won his seventh consecutive decision, striking out 11 and walking one while giving up four hits.

Scherzer is 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts, dating back to May 22, with 94 strikeouts in 64 innings of work.

Kurt Suzuki (11) hit a two-run homer to key a three-run second for Washington, which also got two hits and two RBI from Juan Soto.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google