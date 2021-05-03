Mathieu’s two-run shot gives Liberty a 9-8 walk-off win

First baseman Logan Mathieu’s second home run of the day, a two-run shot with two out in the bottom half of the ninth inning, powered the Liberty Flames to a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Bellarmine Knights Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

With the win, the Flames complete a three-game sweep of the ASUN Conference series.

Trailing 8-7 with two outs and right fielder Jake Wilson at first base, Mathieu belted the first pitch he saw from Bellarmine right-hander Reece Davis over the left center field wall for the victory. The home run was the second of the contest for Mathieu, who had a game-high three hits and drove in five runs in the contest. The first baseman has now hit a career-high 12 home runs, this season.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski also hit his fifth home run of the year and Jaylen Guy belted his second home run of the season for the Flames in the victory.

Liberty led 7-4 in the top of the ninth, but saw its advantage erased, as Bellarmine plated four runs. A two-out, three-run home run by second baseman Jaylen Rouse put the Knights ahead for the first time in the contest, heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Liberty improves to 30-11 overall and 14-1 overall in the ASUN. The Flames have won 10 consecutive ASUN Conference contests. Bellarmine falls to 12-27 overall and 7-14 in the ASUN.

