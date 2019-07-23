Mary Baldwin University: Matt Munsey named associate VP of undergraduate admissions

Mary Baldwin University has named Matt Munsey to the position of associate vice president of undergraduate admissions.

Munsey joined MBU in the summer of 2017 as director of admissions, and has guided the efforts of the undergraduate admissions team for the past two enrollment cycles.

This promotion recognizes Munsey’s leadership in recruiting the two largest classes of incoming first-year students in university history.

In fall 2018, MBU saw a 222% increase over the previous year’s enrollment numbers, and the university is on track to welcome an even larger freshman class this fall. On National College Enrollment Deposit Day in May, MBU had received 400 deposits from prospective students, surpassing its 2019 deposit goal by 23%.

“Matt serves as a very knowledgeable staff member in developing the strategies necessary to attract prospective students in a highly competitive market,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Jim McCoy.

Last year, Munsey was influential in several new admissions initiatives including widening the student search, opening up new markets both in state and out of state, and re‐envisioning the visit day experience.

Munsey is also known as a team player who works collaboratively to find creative solutions to a problem, and as a mentor to his coworkers, many of whom are young professionals.

“As my supervisor, Matt helped me grow as an individual and gain professional experience. While working in admissions, he supported me as I took on new responsibilities in event planning,” said Autumn Lightner, now university event coordinator. “Having his support helped me rise to new challenges in my career.”

He has worked for 14 years in admissions for higher and secondary education, including as senior assistant dean of admissions at Hampden-Sydney College; associate director of admissions at Radford University; and most recently as director of enrollment management at the Blue Ridge School, prior to his tenure at MBU.

Munsey and his wife, Meghan, are both influential members of Staunton’s educational community; she has served as director of college counseling and registrar for Stuart Hall School since 2012. They have two young children, Emerson and Sawyer.

