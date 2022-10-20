Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall

When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment.

I have always loved shopping malls.

I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.

That mall has changed a lot since I was a child, and not just because the name changed.

I moved to Waldorf, Md. in early 2013, and was delighted to live 10 minutes from St. Charles Town Center: a local shopping mall with Kohl’s, Dairy Queen, restaurants, including Ruby Tuesday’s, $5 sushi, shoe stores. I was in Heaven. I did a local story about a group who walks in the mall every day for exercise.

So, back to Staunton Mall. It was not in the best of shape when I moved to the Queen City. To be honest, it was a disappointment compared to Waldorf’s mall, but I was just glad it was here at all. My neighbor and I used to walk laps inside when the weather was too cold to walk outside.

I enjoyed browsing the books at Know Knew Books, eating a salad and ice cream at an Italian restaurant that closed soon after I moved to Staunton, starting my journey as a Mary Kay consultant in the Mary Kay office in the mall, watching the trains go around the tracks at the Augusta Railroad Museum and looking at clothes in Maurice’s.

I did a story in December 2020 when the tenants received communication that they were to be out by Dec. 31. New management had taken over and the mall was to be demolished, except for Belk.

Mary Kay moved offices a few years ago and Know Knew Books moved to the former Goodwill building down the street (and is now Bargain Books on Richmond Avenue). Hot Wok moved over by Martin’s off of Richmond Avenue.

Last year, demolition of the mall began and now it is gone. But, the memories are not. Just as my memories of how Spotsylvania Mall looked when I was five years old in the mid-1980s are still in my mind. I remember eating ice cream at Friendly’s and where the movie theater was and where you got your popcorn before going into a movie theater. And that was more than 35 years ago.

So, I won’t be forgetting Staunton Mall anytime soon either. And I know many others won’t. Augusta Free Press would like to share your memories of Staunton Mall in a follow-up story. Please email me at [email protected].