MADD honors officers at Virginia law enforcement recognition event
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® recognized more than 100 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, agencies and community groups last week for their dedication to impaired driving enforcement and prosecution.
“This is an event that I look forward to each year that gives us the chance to honor Law Enforcement because I know how important it is to keep our roads safe and the hard work they do to end this senseless crime of drunk driving,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Superintendent, Virginia State Police.
Those who were honored at the event:
Albemarle County Police Department
Master Police Officer Katherine Kane
Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Evan Soto
Altavista Police Department
Sergeant John Henderson
Amelia County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joshua M. Price
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Richard Gates
Town of Amherst Police Department
Officer Dante Robinson
Aquia Harbour Police Department
Officer Clifford Goodson
Arlington County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Quinton Johnson
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Stoop, Deputy Sheriff
Bedford Police Department
Officer Timothy Brooke
Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Ben Casella
Deputy Seth Sayers
Bowling Green Police Department
Officer Rusty Daymude
Bristol Police Department
Officer Alexander Erickson
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy John Victor Hagy, III
Buena Vista Police Department
Corporal John Harvey Hill
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Tyler Voogd
Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Andrew Williams
Charles City County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joshua Edgerton
Charlottesville Police Department
Officer Nathan Stein
Chesapeake Police Department
Officer Zachary Caprio
Chesterfield County Police Department
Officer Valentina Aliu
Officer Katherine R. Joy
Senior Police Officer Luis Murray
Christiansburg Police Department
Officer Nicholas Barnes
City of Fairfax Police Department
PFC Kelly Harmon
PFC Maurice Anderson
City of Manassas Park Police
Officer Claudia Ventura
Clarke County Virginia Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Kristopher Fraley
Clifton Forge Police Department
Officer David J. Creedon
Colonial Beach Police Department
Officer Benjamin Jackson
Colonial Heights Police Department
Sr. Detective Robert Brown
Craig County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Gregory E. May
Deputy Jeffrey M. Bryant
Deputy Robert W. Wrzosek
Deputy Jesse A. Crowder
Culpeper Police Department
Officer Austin Rustick
Danville Police Department
Police Officer Christopher Agee
Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Derek Kendrick
Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office
Corporal D. J. Wistrom
Emporia Police Dept
Officer Wesley Gillam
Fairfax County Police Department
PFC Jared Griffith
PFC James A. Burleson
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office
Master Deputy Vanessa Breedlove
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Michael Clemons
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Investigator Tim Burton
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Robert Marcelle
Deputy Blake Armstrong
Deputy Anthony Ament
Deputy Nicholas Dempsey
City of Fredericksburg Police Department
Officer Finbar Murphy
Fort Eustis Police Department
Officer Michael D. Anderson, Sr.
Gate City Police Department
Officer Ethan James Penley
Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy N. Farris
Goochland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Terry Russell
Hampton Police Division
Patrolman Dominic Dedmon
Patrolman Tyler Zminkowski
Patrolman Andrew Green
Harrisonburg Police Department
PO-II Paywand T. Sofy
Henrico County Police Division
Officer Craig Jones
Officer Sara Sizemore
Officer Chris Keane
Town of Herndon Police Department
Corporal Steven Mather
Hopewell Police Department
Officer Thomas Jones
James City County Police Department
Master Police Officer Daniel Jackson
Senior Officer Aurelia Woods
King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office
Investigator Brian S. Burr
King George County Sheriff’s Office
Senior Deputy Luke Garrant
Sgt. Zeb Johnson
Deputy Kelli Houlihan
Lake Monticello Police Department
Officer Reinhard Hinz
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Turmain Turner
Deputy Motley Haynie
Deputy Robert Pitts
Lebanon Police Department
Patrolman Jason Riggs
Leesburg Police Department
Officer Stephen Meyer
Lexington Police Department
Corporal Keith Mohler
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office
Officer First Class Tyler Bradley
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office
Corporal Michael Stoneman
Sergeant Terry Tussing
Lynchburg Police Department
PO II Jonathan W. Farrar
Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Troy Shelton
Manassas Park Police
Justin Tribble
Marion Police Department
Officer Glenn Harrison Wheeler IV
Senior Officer Bryan Morris
Martinsville Police Department
Officer Ed Clark
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
Corporal Patricia Cox
Corporal Gustavo Zegada-Frias
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Chloe Krafft
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy David Wilson
New Kent County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Brittany Laprade
Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joseph Sanford
Deputy Robert Keith Lewis
Old Dominion University Police Department
Officer Aaron Jarchow
Town of Orange Police Department
Officer Christopher Norvelle
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Cecil Elgin
Pennington Gap Police Department
Officer Nathan Kennedy
Petersburg Bureau of Police
Officer Thomas Rowlings
Town of Pocahontas Police Department
Chief Darren Jessee
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy R.N. Riopedre
Corporal J.D. Hamill
Prince George County Police Department
Officer Andrew J. Worrell
Officer Brandon S. Robinson
Prince William County Police
Investigator Chad Mason
Officer Carmen Quinteros
Officer William Ward
Officer Stephan Kuhn
Sergeant Jeremy Schenck
Detective Holly Wenger
Officer Patrick Sheehan
Purcellville Police Department
Officer Alexander Burkett
Radford City Police Department
Sergeant Evan S. McManus
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy David M. Meade
Lt. Matthew C. Dodson
Richlands Police Department
Officer Brandon Ward
Roanoke County Police Department
Officer Gregory Benton
Roanoke City Police Department
Officer Cynthia Berrman
Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office
CPL K.M. Randozzo
Rockingham County Sheriff Office
Deputy Joseph Baroch
City of Salem Police Department
Philip L. Womack, Senior Police Officer
Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Darla Lipe
Deputy Tihlee Anderson
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Stephen A. Jarboe
Shenandoah Police Department
Officer Anthony Cubbage
Smithfield Police Department
Officer Paul Jones
Officer Samuel Johnson
Southampton County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant James H. Fuller
Deputy Matthew Kline
Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Darren Smith
Deputy Tristen Burnett
Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy First Class Erin West
Staunton Police Department
Justin Kyle
Strasburg Police Department
Brad Pugh, Sergeant
Surry County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jonathan Walker
Deputy Koron A. Stewart, Jr.
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Chris Turner
Deputy Wes Mitchell
Timberville Police Department
Charles Ray III
UVA Police Department
Officer Percy Tassin
VCU Police Department
Officer Christi McKenna
Officer David Pulliam
Virginia Beach Police Department
PO II Cheryl Bertram
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VA Conservation Police)
CPO Joseph Rollings
Virginia State Police
Trooper Jean-Marie Sebatumitsi
Trooper Gary L.C. Goad
Senior Trooper Chris A. Thompson
Senior Trooper Jessie E. Tilson
Trooper Robert F. Giles
Senior Trooper Ryan L. Stiltner
Trooper Bryce Jackson
Trooper Kevin Schumann
Trooper Sarah E. Pemberton
Master Trooper Timothy May
Senior Trooper Benjamin Hobbs
Trooper Joshua M. Myers
Trooper Aaron S. Eckman
Trooper Joshua M. Hausler
Trooper Daniel C. de Nijs
Senior Trooper Wesley McCoy
Trooper Kijana Ker
Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.
Trooper Justin C. Joiner
Trooper Justin M. Palanchi
Trooper William T. Bonnet
Trooper Seth A. Gaultney
Trooper Jordan S. Corvin
Trooper Douglas S. Charles
Trooper Joseph A. Turner
Trooper Jessey Kolinsky
Trooper Sean M. Martin
Senior Trooper Scott A. Lam
Trooper Carlos Alejo
Trooper Andres M. Zavala
Trooper Victor J. Ubieta
Senior Trooper N. Kent Woods
Senior Trooper Richard McClanahan
Trooper Aaron M. Biffany
Trooper Indiana J. Raccanello
Trooper Aaron S. Cummings
Trooper Caleb J. Parnell
Senior Trooper Solomon Albert
Trooper Matthew P. Stafford, III
Senior Trooper Kevin D. Mabe
Trooper Matthew S. Zola
Trooper Marcus L. Gravely
Trooper Joshua Good
Trooper Nicholas Wakeman
Trooper Joseph Balek
Trooper Lucie Vajglova
Trooper Aaron L. McCoy
Trooper Dakota J. Hess
Trooper Arthur Patsios
Trooper Brooke L. Martin
Trooper William L. Gunn
Trooper II Jonathan R. Davis
Trooper II Andrew J. Garasimowicz
Trooper II James T. Lotts
Trooper Travis T. Carr
Trooper Kody Z. Childress
Trooper Michael S. Ollie
Trooper William W. McCraw
Trooper II Logan G. Pingley
Trooper II Matthew D. Ward
Trooper II Andrew C. Tunnell
Trooper II Troy A. Hackenbracht
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Johnathan Price
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Brad Loyd
Waynesboro Police Department
Officer Brandon Mawyer
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Travis Bozeman
Deputy Chris Gilkerson
Deputy Anthony Darby
Deputy Connor Jernigan
Williamsburg Police Department
Officer Levi Walker
Officer Jonathan Gonce
Wise County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jonathon Vipperman
Deputy Dalton Cress
Officer Jordan Baker
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office
Deputy James Clark
Deputy Rob Maine
Deputy James Robinson
❖ Special Recognition Award ❖
Highest number of impaired driving arrests in the state
Chad Mason – Prince William County Police Department
87 Impaired Driving Arrests