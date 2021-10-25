MADD honors officers at Virginia law enforcement recognition event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® recognized more than 100 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, agencies and community groups last week for their dedication to impaired driving enforcement and prosecution.

“This is an event that I look forward to each year that gives us the chance to honor Law Enforcement because I know how important it is to keep our roads safe and the hard work they do to end this senseless crime of drunk driving,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Superintendent, Virginia State Police.

Those who were honored at the event:

Albemarle County Police Department

Master Police Officer Katherine Kane

Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Evan Soto

Altavista Police Department

Sergeant John Henderson

Amelia County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Joshua M. Price

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Richard Gates

Town of Amherst Police Department

Officer Dante Robinson

Aquia Harbour Police Department

Officer Clifford Goodson

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Quinton Johnson

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Stoop, Deputy Sheriff

Bedford Police Department

Officer Timothy Brooke

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Ben Casella

Deputy Seth Sayers

Bowling Green Police Department

Officer Rusty Daymude

Bristol Police Department

Officer Alexander Erickson

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy John Victor Hagy, III

Buena Vista Police Department

Corporal John Harvey Hill

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Tyler Voogd

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Andrew Williams

Charles City County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Joshua Edgerton

Charlottesville Police Department

Officer Nathan Stein

Chesapeake Police Department

Officer Zachary Caprio

Chesterfield County Police Department

Officer Valentina Aliu

Officer Katherine R. Joy

Senior Police Officer Luis Murray

Christiansburg Police Department

Officer Nicholas Barnes

City of Fairfax Police Department

PFC Kelly Harmon

PFC Maurice Anderson

City of Manassas Park Police

Officer Claudia Ventura

Clarke County Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Kristopher Fraley

Clifton Forge Police Department

Officer David J. Creedon

Colonial Beach Police Department

Officer Benjamin Jackson

Colonial Heights Police Department

Sr. Detective Robert Brown

Craig County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Gregory E. May

Deputy Jeffrey M. Bryant

Deputy Robert W. Wrzosek

Deputy Jesse A. Crowder

Culpeper Police Department

Officer Austin Rustick

Danville Police Department

Police Officer Christopher Agee

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Derek Kendrick

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal D. J. Wistrom

Emporia Police Dept

Officer Wesley Gillam

Fairfax County Police Department

PFC Jared Griffith

PFC James A. Burleson

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

Master Deputy Vanessa Breedlove

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Michael Clemons

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Tim Burton

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Robert Marcelle

Deputy Blake Armstrong

Deputy Anthony Ament

Deputy Nicholas Dempsey

City of Fredericksburg Police Department

Officer Finbar Murphy

Fort Eustis Police Department

Officer Michael D. Anderson, Sr.

Gate City Police Department

Officer Ethan James Penley

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy N. Farris

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Terry Russell

Hampton Police Division

Patrolman Dominic Dedmon

Patrolman Tyler Zminkowski

Patrolman Andrew Green

Harrisonburg Police Department

PO-II Paywand T. Sofy

Henrico County Police Division

Officer Craig Jones

Officer Sara Sizemore

Officer Chris Keane

Town of Herndon Police Department

Corporal Steven Mather

Hopewell Police Department

Officer Thomas Jones

James City County Police Department

Master Police Officer Daniel Jackson

Senior Officer Aurelia Woods

King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Brian S. Burr

King George County Sheriff’s Office

Senior Deputy Luke Garrant

Sgt. Zeb Johnson

Deputy Kelli Houlihan

Lake Monticello Police Department

Officer Reinhard Hinz

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Turmain Turner

Deputy Motley Haynie

Deputy Robert Pitts

Lebanon Police Department

Patrolman Jason Riggs

Leesburg Police Department

Officer Stephen Meyer

Lexington Police Department

Corporal Keith Mohler

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Officer First Class Tyler Bradley

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Michael Stoneman

Sergeant Terry Tussing

Lynchburg Police Department

PO II Jonathan W. Farrar

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Troy Shelton

Manassas Park Police

Justin Tribble

Marion Police Department

Officer Glenn Harrison Wheeler IV

Senior Officer Bryan Morris

Martinsville Police Department

Officer Ed Clark

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Corporal Patricia Cox

Corporal Gustavo Zegada-Frias

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Chloe Krafft

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy David Wilson

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Brittany Laprade

Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Joseph Sanford

Deputy Robert Keith Lewis

Old Dominion University Police Department

Officer Aaron Jarchow

Town of Orange Police Department

Officer Christopher Norvelle

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Cecil Elgin

Pennington Gap Police Department

Officer Nathan Kennedy

Petersburg Bureau of Police

Officer Thomas Rowlings

Town of Pocahontas Police Department

Chief Darren Jessee

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy R.N. Riopedre

Corporal J.D. Hamill

Prince George County Police Department

Officer Andrew J. Worrell

Officer Brandon S. Robinson

Prince William County Police

Investigator Chad Mason

Officer Carmen Quinteros

Officer William Ward

Officer Stephan Kuhn

Sergeant Jeremy Schenck

Detective Holly Wenger

Officer Patrick Sheehan

Purcellville Police Department

Officer Alexander Burkett

Radford City Police Department

Sergeant Evan S. McManus

Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy David M. Meade

Lt. Matthew C. Dodson

Richlands Police Department

Officer Brandon Ward

Roanoke County Police Department

Officer Gregory Benton

Roanoke City Police Department

Officer Cynthia Berrman

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office

CPL K.M. Randozzo

Rockingham County Sheriff Office

Deputy Joseph Baroch

City of Salem Police Department

Philip L. Womack, Senior Police Officer

Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Darla Lipe

Deputy Tihlee Anderson

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Stephen A. Jarboe

Shenandoah Police Department

Officer Anthony Cubbage

Smithfield Police Department

Officer Paul Jones

Officer Samuel Johnson

Southampton County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant James H. Fuller

Deputy Matthew Kline

Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Darren Smith

Deputy Tristen Burnett

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy First Class Erin West

Staunton Police Department

Justin Kyle

Strasburg Police Department

Brad Pugh, Sergeant

Surry County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jonathan Walker

Deputy Koron A. Stewart, Jr.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Chris Turner

Deputy Wes Mitchell

Timberville Police Department

Charles Ray III

UVA Police Department

Officer Percy Tassin

VCU Police Department

Officer Christi McKenna

Officer David Pulliam

Virginia Beach Police Department

PO II Cheryl Bertram

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VA Conservation Police)

CPO Joseph Rollings

Virginia State Police

Trooper Jean-Marie Sebatumitsi

Trooper Gary L.C. Goad

Senior Trooper Chris A. Thompson

Senior Trooper Jessie E. Tilson

Trooper Robert F. Giles

Senior Trooper Ryan L. Stiltner

Trooper Bryce Jackson

Trooper Kevin Schumann

Trooper Sarah E. Pemberton

Master Trooper Timothy May

Senior Trooper Benjamin Hobbs

Trooper Joshua M. Myers

Trooper Aaron S. Eckman

Trooper Joshua M. Hausler

Trooper Daniel C. de Nijs

Senior Trooper Wesley McCoy

Trooper Kijana Ker

Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.

Trooper Justin C. Joiner

Trooper Justin M. Palanchi

Trooper William T. Bonnet

Trooper Seth A. Gaultney

Trooper Jordan S. Corvin

Trooper Douglas S. Charles

Trooper Joseph A. Turner

Trooper Jessey Kolinsky

Trooper Sean M. Martin

Senior Trooper Scott A. Lam

Trooper Carlos Alejo

Trooper Andres M. Zavala

Trooper Victor J. Ubieta

Senior Trooper N. Kent Woods

Senior Trooper Richard McClanahan

Trooper Aaron M. Biffany

Trooper Indiana J. Raccanello

Trooper Aaron S. Cummings

Trooper Caleb J. Parnell

Senior Trooper Solomon Albert

Trooper Matthew P. Stafford, III

Senior Trooper Kevin D. Mabe

Trooper Matthew S. Zola

Trooper Marcus L. Gravely

Trooper Joshua Good

Trooper Nicholas Wakeman

Trooper Joseph Balek

Trooper Lucie Vajglova

Trooper Aaron L. McCoy

Trooper Dakota J. Hess

Trooper Arthur Patsios

Trooper Brooke L. Martin

Trooper William L. Gunn

Trooper II Jonathan R. Davis

Trooper II Andrew J. Garasimowicz

Trooper II James T. Lotts

Trooper Travis T. Carr

Trooper Kody Z. Childress

Trooper Michael S. Ollie

Trooper William W. McCraw

Trooper II Logan G. Pingley

Trooper II Matthew D. Ward

Trooper II Andrew C. Tunnell

Trooper II Troy A. Hackenbracht

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Johnathan Price

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Brad Loyd

Waynesboro Police Department

Officer Brandon Mawyer

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Travis Bozeman

Deputy Chris Gilkerson

Deputy Anthony Darby

Deputy Connor Jernigan

Williamsburg Police Department

Officer Levi Walker

Officer Jonathan Gonce

Wise County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jonathon Vipperman

Deputy Dalton Cress

Officer Jordan Baker

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Deputy James Clark

Deputy Rob Maine

Deputy James Robinson

❖ Special Recognition Award ❖

Highest number of impaired driving arrests in the state

Chad Mason – Prince William County Police Department

87 Impaired Driving Arrests