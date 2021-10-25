MADD honors officers at Virginia law enforcement recognition event

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, 7:13 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Mothers Against Drunk DrivingMothers Against Drunk Driving® recognized more than 100 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, agencies and community groups last week for their dedication to impaired driving enforcement and prosecution.

“This is an event that I look forward to each year that gives us the chance to honor Law Enforcement because I know how important it is to keep our roads safe and the hard work they do to end this senseless crime of drunk driving,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Superintendent, Virginia State Police.

Those who were honored at the event:

Albemarle County Police Department
Master Police Officer Katherine Kane

Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Evan Soto

Altavista Police Department
Sergeant John Henderson

Amelia County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joshua M. Price

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Richard Gates

Town of Amherst Police Department
Officer Dante Robinson

Aquia Harbour Police Department
Officer Clifford Goodson

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Quinton Johnson

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Stoop, Deputy Sheriff

Bedford Police Department
Officer Timothy Brooke

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Ben Casella
Deputy Seth Sayers

Bowling Green Police Department
Officer Rusty Daymude

Bristol Police Department
Officer Alexander Erickson

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy John Victor Hagy, III

Buena Vista Police Department
Corporal John Harvey Hill

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Tyler Voogd

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Andrew Williams

Charles City County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joshua Edgerton

Charlottesville Police Department
Officer Nathan Stein

Chesapeake Police Department
Officer Zachary Caprio

Chesterfield County Police Department
Officer Valentina Aliu
Officer Katherine R. Joy
Senior Police Officer Luis Murray

Christiansburg Police Department
Officer Nicholas Barnes

City of Fairfax Police Department
PFC Kelly Harmon
PFC Maurice Anderson

City of Manassas Park Police
Officer Claudia Ventura

Clarke County Virginia Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Kristopher Fraley

Clifton Forge Police Department
Officer David J. Creedon

Colonial Beach Police Department
Officer Benjamin Jackson

Colonial Heights Police Department
Sr. Detective Robert Brown

Craig County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Gregory E. May
Deputy Jeffrey M. Bryant
Deputy Robert W. Wrzosek
Deputy Jesse A. Crowder

Culpeper Police Department
Officer Austin Rustick

Danville Police Department
Police Officer Christopher Agee

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Derek Kendrick

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office
Corporal D. J. Wistrom

Emporia Police Dept
Officer Wesley Gillam

Fairfax County Police Department
PFC Jared Griffith
PFC James A. Burleson

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office
Master Deputy Vanessa Breedlove
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Michael Clemons

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Investigator Tim Burton

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Robert Marcelle
Deputy Blake Armstrong
Deputy Anthony Ament
Deputy Nicholas Dempsey

City of Fredericksburg Police Department
Officer Finbar Murphy

Fort Eustis Police Department
Officer Michael D. Anderson, Sr.

Gate City Police Department
Officer Ethan James Penley

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy N. Farris

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Terry Russell

Hampton Police Division
Patrolman Dominic Dedmon
Patrolman Tyler Zminkowski
Patrolman Andrew Green

Harrisonburg Police Department
PO-II Paywand T. Sofy
Henrico County Police Division
Officer Craig Jones
Officer Sara Sizemore
Officer Chris Keane

Town of Herndon Police Department
Corporal Steven Mather

Hopewell Police Department
Officer Thomas Jones

James City County Police Department
Master Police Officer Daniel Jackson
Senior Officer Aurelia Woods

King and Queen County Sheriff’s Office
Investigator Brian S. Burr

King George County Sheriff’s Office
Senior Deputy Luke Garrant
Sgt. Zeb Johnson
Deputy Kelli Houlihan

Lake Monticello Police Department
Officer Reinhard Hinz

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Turmain Turner
Deputy Motley Haynie
Deputy Robert Pitts

Lebanon Police Department
Patrolman Jason Riggs

Leesburg Police Department
Officer Stephen Meyer

Lexington Police Department
Corporal Keith Mohler

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office
Officer First Class Tyler Bradley

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office
Corporal Michael Stoneman
Sergeant Terry Tussing

Lynchburg Police Department
PO II Jonathan W. Farrar

Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Troy Shelton

Manassas Park Police
Justin Tribble

Marion Police Department
Officer Glenn Harrison Wheeler IV
Senior Officer Bryan Morris

Martinsville Police Department
Officer Ed Clark

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
Corporal Patricia Cox
Corporal Gustavo Zegada-Frias

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Chloe Krafft

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy David Wilson

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Brittany Laprade

Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Joseph Sanford
Deputy Robert Keith Lewis
Old Dominion University Police Department
Officer Aaron Jarchow

Town of Orange Police Department
Officer Christopher Norvelle

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Cecil Elgin

Pennington Gap Police Department
Officer Nathan Kennedy

Petersburg Bureau of Police
Officer Thomas Rowlings

Town of Pocahontas Police Department
Chief Darren Jessee

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy R.N. Riopedre
Corporal J.D. Hamill

Prince George County Police Department
Officer Andrew J. Worrell
Officer Brandon S. Robinson

Prince William County Police
Investigator Chad Mason
Officer Carmen Quinteros
Officer William Ward
Officer Stephan Kuhn
Sergeant Jeremy Schenck
Detective Holly Wenger
Officer Patrick Sheehan
Purcellville Police Department
Officer Alexander Burkett

Radford City Police Department
Sergeant Evan S. McManus

Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy David M. Meade
Lt. Matthew C. Dodson

Richlands Police Department
Officer Brandon Ward

Roanoke County Police Department
Officer Gregory Benton

Roanoke City Police Department
Officer Cynthia Berrman

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office
CPL K.M. Randozzo

Rockingham County Sheriff Office
Deputy Joseph Baroch

City of Salem Police Department
Philip L. Womack, Senior Police Officer
Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Sgt. Darla Lipe
Deputy Tihlee Anderson

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Stephen A. Jarboe

Shenandoah Police Department
Officer Anthony Cubbage

Smithfield Police Department
Officer Paul Jones
Officer Samuel Johnson

Southampton County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant James H. Fuller
Deputy Matthew Kline

Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Darren Smith
Deputy Tristen Burnett

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy First Class Erin West

Staunton Police Department
Justin Kyle

Strasburg Police Department
Brad Pugh, Sergeant

Surry County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jonathan Walker
Deputy Koron A. Stewart, Jr.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Chris Turner
Deputy Wes Mitchell

Timberville Police Department
Charles Ray III

UVA Police Department
Officer Percy Tassin

VCU Police Department
Officer Christi McKenna
Officer David Pulliam

Virginia Beach Police Department
PO II Cheryl Bertram

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VA Conservation Police)
CPO Joseph Rollings

Virginia State Police
Trooper Jean-Marie Sebatumitsi
Trooper Gary L.C. Goad
Senior Trooper Chris A. Thompson
Senior Trooper Jessie E. Tilson
Trooper Robert F. Giles
Senior Trooper Ryan L. Stiltner
Trooper Bryce Jackson
Trooper Kevin Schumann
Trooper Sarah E. Pemberton
Master Trooper Timothy May
Senior Trooper Benjamin Hobbs
Trooper Joshua M. Myers
Trooper Aaron S. Eckman
Trooper Joshua M. Hausler
Trooper Daniel C. de Nijs
Senior Trooper Wesley McCoy
Trooper Kijana Ker
Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.
Trooper Justin C. Joiner
Trooper Justin M. Palanchi
Trooper William T. Bonnet
Trooper Seth A. Gaultney
Trooper Jordan S. Corvin
Trooper Douglas S. Charles
Trooper Joseph A. Turner
Trooper Jessey Kolinsky
Trooper Sean M. Martin
Senior Trooper Scott A. Lam
Trooper Carlos Alejo
Trooper Andres M. Zavala
Trooper Victor J. Ubieta
Senior Trooper N. Kent Woods
Senior Trooper Richard McClanahan
Trooper Aaron M. Biffany
Trooper Indiana J. Raccanello
Trooper Aaron S. Cummings
Trooper Caleb J. Parnell
Senior Trooper Solomon Albert
Trooper Matthew P. Stafford, III
Senior Trooper Kevin D. Mabe
Trooper Matthew S. Zola
Trooper Marcus L. Gravely
Trooper Joshua Good
Trooper Nicholas Wakeman
Trooper Joseph Balek
Trooper Lucie Vajglova
Trooper Aaron L. McCoy
Trooper Dakota J. Hess
Trooper Arthur Patsios
Trooper Brooke L. Martin
Trooper William L. Gunn
Trooper II Jonathan R. Davis
Trooper II Andrew J. Garasimowicz
Trooper II James T. Lotts
Trooper Travis T. Carr
Trooper Kody Z. Childress
Trooper Michael S. Ollie
Trooper William W. McCraw
Trooper II Logan G. Pingley
Trooper II Matthew D. Ward
Trooper II Andrew C. Tunnell
Trooper II Troy A. Hackenbracht

Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Johnathan Price

Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Brad Loyd

Waynesboro Police Department
Officer Brandon Mawyer

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Travis Bozeman
Deputy Chris Gilkerson
Deputy Anthony Darby
Deputy Connor Jernigan

Williamsburg Police Department
Officer Levi Walker
Officer Jonathan Gonce

Wise County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Jonathon Vipperman
Deputy Dalton Cress
Officer Jordan Baker

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office
Deputy James Clark
Deputy Rob Maine
Deputy James Robinson

❖ Special Recognition Award 
Highest number of impaired driving arrests in the state
Chad Mason – Prince William County Police Department
87 Impaired Driving Arrests


augusta free press news