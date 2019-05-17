Lynchburg Hillcats limited to three hits in series-finale loss to Carolina

The Lynchburg Hillcats gave up four runs to the Carolina Mudcats in the fourth inning on Thursday and couldn’t complete the comeback, falling by a score of 4-1.

The Hillcats (19-19) managed just three hits and didn’t get any baserunners after the fifth inning as the Carolina (24-16) bullpen shut down Lynchburg.

The two starting pitchers cruised through the first three frames until things got rocky in the fourth inning. A leadoff single by Mudcats first baseman Ryan Aguilar was followed up by walks from Payton Henry and Pat McInerney to load the bases with one out. Eddie Silva’s single knocked in Aguilar to score the first run of the game. A fielder’s choice allowed Wes Rogers to reach base and also pushed Henry across the plate to give Carolina a 2-0 lead. Zach Clark followed that up with an RBI double to plate both Silva and Rogers, pushing the Mudcats advantage to 4-0.

The Hillcats got on the board in the fifth inning, when Mike Rivera led things off with a triple and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jodd Carter. In the end, that was all Lynchburg could muster as the Mudcats bullpen retired the last 13 batters in the ballgame.

Nick Gallagher (Loss, 1-1) lasted just 3.2 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits and three walks, collecting five strikeouts. Anderson Polanco threw 4.1 innings of scoreless relief while allowing just one hit and two walks, striking out three batters. Yapson Gomez struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Braden Webb tossed 4.2 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks, striking out five Hillcats batters. Matt Hardy (Win, 6-0) struck out seven of the ten batters he faced in 3,1 innings, and Clayton Andrews (Save, 5) fired a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Hillcats will begin a three-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at City Stadium on Friday. The Pelicans will send right-hander Alexander Vargas (0-0, 3.00) for his first career Carolina League start. Lynchburg will call upon left Juan Hillman (1-4, 3.55) in the series opener. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Aloha Weekend with a postgame fireworks show on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, Hillcats vs. Cancer is on May 17, Pirates vs. Royalty Night is on May 18 and Cats Cares Night is on May 25, where all fans can enter the game for free but are asked to give a donation at the box office of their choice to a pre-selected charity.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

