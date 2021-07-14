Lynchburg Hillcats auctioning Joe Torre signed baseball for charity

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021, 10:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Lynchburg Hillcats will celebrate Joe Torre “Safe at Home Night” tonight.

The first 500 fans in the ballpark will get a baseball card of Hall of Fame Yankees manager Joe Torre. The fun continues with an auction for a ball signed by Joe Torre himself.

Fans can bid online with the link below. All proceeds go towards the non-profit CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Bidding ends tonight at 9:30 p.m.