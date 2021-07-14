Lynchburg Hillcats auctioning Joe Torre signed baseball for charity
The Lynchburg Hillcats will celebrate Joe Torre “Safe at Home Night” tonight.
The first 500 fans in the ballpark will get a baseball card of Hall of Fame Yankees manager Joe Torre. The fun continues with an auction for a ball signed by Joe Torre himself.
Fans can bid online with the link below. All proceeds go towards the non-profit CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Bidding ends tonight at 9:30 p.m.
- Auction: bit.ly/3eg3nzG
- CASA: www.cvcasa.org