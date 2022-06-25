Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of June 27-July 1

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 60 – Long line operations from Town of Amherst to Appomattox County Line.

Route 682 Woody’s Lake Road Madison Heights – Starting June 13 through August 12, Woody’s Lake will be closed to Thru traffic. Detour will be in place to direct traffic.

Plant mix Amherst & Nelson on various routes starting in June. Shoulder widening and Guardrail Lane closures. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 15, 2022

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Bedford County:

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections route 1425 Graves Mill and route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Starting May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 679 (Payne’s Pond Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 668 (Hunting Shack Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 644 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Due to delays in guardrail materials the subject closure will be extended until July 1.

Route 718 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 718 in Buckingham County. Route 718 (Chapel Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 610 (Cartersville Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin May 06, 2022 and is extended until July 1, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023.

Route 29 South/Route 460 West– Temporary westbound lane closures.

Route 460 Bus on Timberlake Road – Signal crew working on advance detection.

Route 501 – Paving delayed and began June 1 on Route 501 S between Route 680 Suburban Rd to Route 869.

Route 623 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Turkey Foot Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 811 (Thomas Jefferson Road) to Route 460 (Lynchburg Hwy). Road closure is rescheduled to begin July 13th, 2022.

Route 682 and 699 – Working on sign project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Routes 608 & 609 (Sports Lake Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connection to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610 Murphy Grove Road estimated to begin June 2022. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 29 N and S Bound Lanes between route 613 Woods Mill and Albemarle Co Line – Started April 1, Shoulder widening and Guardrail Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely est. comp Nov. 18, 2022.

Route 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns rescheduled to begin the week of June 6. Est. comp July 14, 2024.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework is scheduled to begin April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 57 – Long line operations from Chatham to Halifax County.

Route 649 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge replacement on Route 649 in Pittsylvania County. Route 649 (Anderson Mill Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 798 (Old Red Eye Road), to the intersection of Route 605 (Toshes Road). This section of Route 649 will be closed 07/11/2022 – 08/26/2022.

Route 702 (Bolden-Flournoy Road) – Rural rustic project.

Rout 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 793 (Cherrystone Lake Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 817 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to superstructure replacement on Route 817 in Pittsylvania County. Route 817 (North Maple Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 57 (Callands Road), to the intersection of Route 819 (Barn Road). This section of Route 817 closure has been rescheduled to 06/06/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road expected to begin June 6, 2022, weather permitting, with signed detour in place for approximately two months.

Route 702 (Bolden-Flournoy Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.