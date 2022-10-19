Menu
local horse rescue recognized with spirit of virginia award
News

Local horse rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. Executive Director Maya Proulx accepts a Spirit of Virginia Award 2022 from Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin an Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Courtesy of Paige Cecere.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022.

“It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.

Proulx said that Hope’s Legacy receiving the award “was a total surprise.” The nonprofit has worked to save horses for 14 years.

According to a website, the Spirit of Virginia Award celebrates persons and organizations who are strengthening the spirit of Virginia. The governor’s cabinet secretaries present nominees to Virginia’s First Lady, then the governor and First Lady choose the candidates. The award recognizes “unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth.”

“The Spirit of Virginia Award salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture and the arts and philanthropy.”

Once a week, 65 volunteers assist in the care of 66 horses right now at Hope’s Legacy, in addition to 30 volunteers who help during the week and for special events.

“Our goal is to take in horses who have either been seized by animal control or where owners are unable to take care of them,” Proulx said of the nonprofit’s mission.

Then, the horses are adopted to new homes.

At 66, the nonprofit is at capacity, she said, and 37 rescue horses are on the wait list to be accepted by Hope’s Legacy. The nonprofit must have adequate space, funds and volunteers to help the horses in its care.

Proulx said the nonprofit encourages horse adoption for anyone considering adding a horse to their stable and field.

“If you adopt a horse from a rescue, it opens up a space for another horse,” Proulx said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

