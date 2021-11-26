Local COVID-19 numbers still trending well with state average

Published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 9:53 am

Virginia is reporting 17.2 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, and our local numbers are in line with the situation statewide, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Waynesboro is actually below the state average, at 16.4 cases per 100K.

Staunton is just on the other side, at 18.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Augusta County is at 23.1. You might remember that a couple of months ago, specifically on Sept. 12, the county was at a pandemic-high 139.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Things have improved dramatically since the late summer.

The vaccine needle, unfortunately, is barely moving. Augusta County has just 53.6 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

The state is at 64.6 percent, for frame of reference.

Albemarle County, just over the mountain, is at 69.9 percent. Charlottesville is at 65.5 percent.

Back on our side: Staunton is at 61.1 percent, and Waynesboro is at 57.5 percent.

COVID is still going to be with us as long as some folks still keep buying what they’re being sold by the far right.

Story by Chris Graham

