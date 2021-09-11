Live Coverage: UVA hosts Illinois in Power 5 matinee

Published Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021, 8:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#TeamAFP is in the press box at Scott Stadium for today’s matchup between Virginia (1-0) and Illinois (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten). The game kicks off bright and early at 11 a.m. and airs on the ACC Network. Follow for live updates, commentary and analysis.

Pregame Coverage

ACC Network is making me get out of bed early

If you’re wondering why UVA kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday with Illinois, you can thank the ACC Network, which is trying to offer its handful of viewers a quadruple-header of second-rate games.

Deep dive into UVA-Illinois breakfast buffet

#TeamAFP’s Scott German and Chris Graham, ahead of ordering the french toast special, break down tomorrow morning’s UVA-Illinois Power 5 matchup.

Ra’Shaun Henry: Mr. Touchdown

Ra’Shaun Henry is the 2021 Cris Carter. Chris Berman would love him. Cue highlight: “All Ra’Shaun Henry does is catch touchdowns!”

Virginia getting a lot of production from the QB room these days

Bronco Mendenhall, a numbers guy, a defense-first guy, doesn’t come across as the kind of coach who would sign off on having multiple quarterbacks on the field at the same time.

Scott German: Reminiscing with Virginia football great Ray Savage

Ray Savage finished his illustrious Virginia football career earning All-America honors at defensive end/outside linebacker in 1989.

What UVA Football fans need to know about Illinois

There were two minds as to how Virginia would approach its game plan on offense last weekend.

Will the nickel be Virginia’s base D this season?

Virginia, in its 43-0 season-opening win over William & Mary, went with the 3-3-5 as pretty much its base defense. Was that a sign of what Bronco Mendenhall wants to do on that side of the ball this season?

Virginia vs. Illinois: Time, TV/streaming info, game notes

Virginia (1-0) will host Illinois (1-1) at Scott Stadium on Saturday with a breakfast kickoff – at 11 a.m., thanks to the fine folks at the ACC Network.

Cavaliers, Fighting Illini continue series for first game outside of the Sunshine State

This coming Saturday morning (11 a.m. ET kickoff) Illinois will face an ACC opponent for the 10th time, including two postseason games against Virginia.