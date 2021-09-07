Virginia vs. Illinois: Time, TV/streaming info, game notes

Published Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia (1-0) will host Illinois (1-1) at Scott Stadium on Saturday with a breakfast kickoff – at 11 a.m., thanks to the fine folks at the ACC Network.

Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (sideline) have the call for ACC Network.

And if you don’t have the ACC Network, you’re out of luck. You can’t get the game on the ESPN App or ESPN.com unless you’re a subscriber.

Meaning: if you’re not a subscriber, and not in Scott Stadium, you’ll have to tune in on a Virginia Sports Radio Network affiliate or live on VirginiaSports.com.

A list of stations can be found here.

Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Game Notes

Virginia will square off against a Big Ten foe for the first time since 2017 & 2018 when it played Indiana in a home and home series.

UVA has won nine-straight games against non-conference opponents at Scott Stadium. UVA is 10-2 under Mendenhall against non-ACC foes.

Fans returned to Scott Stadium last Saturday for the first time since the regular season finale against Virginia Tech in 2019, a span of 645 days. In 2020, the attendance totaled 4,500 people over six home games due to COVID-19 restrictions. A total of 42,982 attended the home opener against William & Mary.

Virginia will kick-off pre-noon at Scott Stadium for the first time on Saturday. The last time UVA played at 11 a.m. EST. was the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl where the contest kicked at 11 a.m. in Charlotte. The Cavaliers defeated Pitt, 23-16.

Since 2019, UVA is 13-1 at Scott Stadium. That is the seventh best overall home winning percentage in college football over the past two seasons and UVA’s 17-2 home record since 2018 ranks No. 2 among all ACC teams.

Against non-conference opponents at Scott Stadium, Virginia is 10-2 under Bronco Mendenhall and has won nine-straight games at home against non-ACC foes.

Since 2018 season, Virginia is 18-2 at home. Last year’s loss against NC State in Charlottesville snapped a nine-game win streak at home, the third-longest of the UVA modern era.

Illinois Notes

Illinois (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 37-30 loss to UTSA after beating Nebraska 30-22 in Week 0.

Illinois travels to Virginia for its first road game under first-year head coach Bret Bielema.

Illinois will play a road game against a nonconference Power-5 team for the first time since traveling to North Carolina on Sept. 19, 2015.

Illinois will play an ACC opponent for the first time since 2016 against North Carolina.

Illinois and Virginia will meet in the regular season for the first time. The teams have played twice in bowl games, the 1999 MicronPC.com Bowl and the 1990 Citrus Bowl.

Illinois will play in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the first time in program history.

Offensively, Illinois is led by WR Isaiah Williams, who is coming off his first career 100-yard performance.

On the defensive side, DB Tony Adamsleads the team with 18 tackles and DB Devon Witherspoon is the national leader in passes defended with six.