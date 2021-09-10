ACC Network is making me get out of bed early tomorrow

If you’re wondering why UVA kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday with Illinois, you can thank the ACC Network, which is trying to offer its handful of viewers a quadruple-header of second-rate games.

First, UVA-Illinois at 11. Then, Rutgers-Syracuse at 2.

At 5, South Carolina State at Clemson.

Finally at 8: Jacksonville State at Florida State.

If you haven’t already, you’re going to want to get that subscription taken care of right here and now. Can’t miss that murderer’s row of matchups.

Seriously, though, the saving grace for UVA fans is that at least you get your whole game on the actual ACC Network, meaning you won’t have to go to the interwebs to try to get ACCNX, which I couldn’t get to work for me in the spring.

(Which is why I’m no longer a subscriber to YouTubeTV, which I was paying for, in addition to Xfinity, just to be able to access ACCN.)

College football games don’t go three hours anymore, as we’ve known for years.

Last week’s 43-0 UVA win over William & Mary went a rather zippy three hours and 15 minutes, for instance.

Just one game last season went under three hours – the 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech, which registered at 2:59.

Six games went over 3:20, including the 3:37 it took to play the opener, a 38-20 win over Duke in September.

So, good luck with that there quadruple-header, in terms of it not pissing off fans of Syracuse, Clemson and Florida State, who will have to miss the first 15, 20, 30, up to 45 minutes of their games, unless they can figure out the ACCNX thing that kicked my ass in the spring.

I desperately want the ACC Network to work. I even more desperately want it to eventually be available for me on my cable, because I’m not giving up Xfinity, and I don’t like having to pay for another whole subscription service just to get that one channel.

In the meantime, I’ll be having breakfast at the stadium tomorrow morning for an 11 a.m. kickoff, so that nobody can watch a bunch of crappy games.

Story by Chris Graham