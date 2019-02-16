Live Coverage: #4 UVA hosts Notre Dame in ACC Saturday Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage from JPJ as #4 UVA (21-2, 9-2 ACC) hosts Notre Dame (13-11, 3-8 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on Raycom.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Notre Dame game will be televised on Raycom and streamed online on TheACC.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Feb. 14, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), fewest turnovers (213) and turnovers per game (9.3), second in 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.7%), third in scoring margin (18.2), fifth in field goal percentage defense (37.7%), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.57) and winning percentage (91.3%), eighth in fewest fouls (344), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (40.2%), 15th in personal fouls per game (15), 25th in rebound margin (5.9) and 35th in free throw percentage (75.1) and field goal percentage (47.9).
- As of Feb. 15, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (43.9%), ninth in minutes (33.8) and 13th in scoring (14.8).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (41.3%) and 18th in minutes
- (32.2).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks third in field goal percentage (53.3%) and 14th in scoring (14.7).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks ninth in blocked shots (1.43) and Braxton Key ranks 18th in rebounding (6.1).