Little ghosts, goblins celebrate Halloween in Downtown Staunton on Saturday

Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 6:18 am

The annual Downtown Staunton Halloween event, set for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. includes a Halloween bag craft from Hygge Crafts and photo opportunities with the SDDA Witch at 14 Byers Street.

At the Sunspots Pavilion, enjoy a costume contest sponsored by Staunton Recreation and Parks. Registration stops at noon. Costumed four-legged friends are welcome, but will not be judged on their costume.

Also at the Pavilion will be inflatables provided by Blue Ridge Bounce, which cost $3 per visit and are weather permitting.

Enjoy trick or treating at your favorite stores throughout Downtown. Look for the orange pumpkin Halloween posters in the windows of the participating Downtown locations.

