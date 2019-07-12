Lime Kiln Theater presents JJ Grey & Mofro in concert

Lime Kiln Theater continues its summer 2019 concert series on Thursday, July 18, with JJ Grey & Mofro. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $35 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $40 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. The show, which is ticketed separately and is not included with the season pass, will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The JJ Grey & Mofro show is presented by Robert L. Faulkner and Son, Inc. Food from JJ’s Meat Shak and Lex Mex Tacos, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band Mofro live — and you truly, absolutely must — the man is fearless.

Onstage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty, but perhaps not until Ol’ Glory has a studio record captured the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance. “I wanted that crucial lived-in feel,” Grey says of Ol’ Glory, and here he hits his mark. On the new album, Grey and his current Mofro lineup offer grace and groove in equal measure, with an easygoing quality to the production that makes those beautiful muscular drum-breaks sound as though the band has set up in your living room.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth consecutive summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

