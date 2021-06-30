Life skills everyone should know

Published Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021, 11:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Life is one long lesson. The older you get, the more you learn about the world and about yourself. But, if you have the right attitude, you can skip a few steps. This guide will look at some of the life skills that everyone should know. Learn these and you’ll be well on your way to becoming a font of wisdom.

How to develop a vision for your life

It’s easy to feel directionless in life. If you don’t know what you want to do with your life, don’t panic – most people don’t. The trick is to develop a vision for your life and follow it through. If you don’t know what you want to do, ask yourself what you enjoy instead. Then, pick a career that works with that. If that doesn’t work, think about the house, car, family, pets, and other things you want.

How to talk about sex

Sex is a part of life that people think about constantly but don’t know how to talk about. Mastering the art of talking openly and honestly about sex is an important life skill. It will help you enjoy your sex life, have healthier relationships, and avoid extra-marital affairs.

How to cook vegetables

Eating more vegetables will benefit your life in so many ways. The problem is, most people don’t know how to cook them so they actually taste delicious. Stop getting your vegetables straight out of the freezer and boiling all of the taste out of them. Instead, buy fresh vegetables and fry them with plenty of seasoning. Your body will thank you.

How to dress

So many people go through life without ever finding their ‘style’. That doesn’t mean you have to become a fashionista. But it’s important to find clothes that feel comfortable, last a long time, and look good on you. If you aren’t a confident clothes shopper, enlist the help of a personal stylist and find a look that makes you feel more confident.

How to moderate

Everything in moderation. This is a mantra that stops you from becoming a drug addict, alcoholic, or gambler. However, it’s a life skill that some people never learn. It’s okay to try new things and enjoy things like drinking and gambling. You just need to learn how to do it safely and so it doesn’t take over your life. Check out these sensible gambling tips and limit your drinking to a certain amount per week.

How to set personal boundaries

Everyone likes a yes man (or woman). However, trying to please everyone all of the time will lead to unhappiness. It’s important to set your own personal boundaries and learn how to enforce them. Sometimes you need your own space and that’s okay.

How to recognize and deal with stress

Stress is a part of life. However, if you let it get out of control, it can put you in an early grave. Learning to recognize your own stress signals and how to deal with them will help you manage it. If you are feeling too much stress, you should consider seeing a therapist or taking some time off work.