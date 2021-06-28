Liberty’s Kyle Mitchell finishes fourth in shot put at Jamaica Olympic Trials

Published Monday, Jun. 28, 2021, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty All-American Kyle Mitchell placed fourth in the men’s shot put on the fourth and final day of competition at the Jamaica Olympic Trials Sunday at National Stadium in Mitchell’s hometown of Kingston.

Mitchell’s top mark of the day, which came in round five, measured 58-9.25. That placed him fourth overall and second among collegiate entrants, trailing only Courtney Lawrence of Cloud County Community College in that category.

It marked Mitchell’s second consecutive lofty finish at the Jamaican national championship meet. He previously placed third in the men’s shot put at the 2019 Jamaica National Senior Championships, before the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s performance punctuated an impressive 2021 outdoor campaign for Mitchell. He earned his first All-America notation with a 14th-place shot put finish at the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Mitchell also successfully defended his ASUN Conference shot put title with a Liberty and meet-record 64-9.75 effort.