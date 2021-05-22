Liberty tops Bellarmine to take Game 1 of ASUN quarterfinal series, 5-2
The No.1 North seed Liberty Flames defeated the No. 4 North seed Bellarmine Knights, 5-2, in the first game of the best-of-three ASUN quarterfinal series between the two teams, Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
With the win, the Flames take a 1-0 lead in the series.
ASUN All-Conference second baseman Will Wagner collected three hits, including two ground-rule doubles, knocked in two runs and scored twice for Liberty in the contest. ASUN All-Conference outfielder Aaron Anderson also had three hits for the Flames. He doubled twice and scored twice in the contests.
Liberty moves to 36-12. Bellarmine drops to 13-25.