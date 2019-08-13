Liberty single-game football tickets now on sale

With 19 days left before the Flames kick off their 2019 football season against No. 22 Syracuse at Williams Stadium, the Liberty Ticket Office has now opened single game ticket sales to Flames Club members and season ticket holders.

Single game ticket sales for non-Flames Club members will open on Saturday, Aug. 17, coinciding with the Athletics Department’s Fan Appreciation Day at Williams Stadium.

The Fan Appreciation Day event is free and open to the public, giving Flames Nation a chance to watch Liberty’s football team scrimmage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an autograph session from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility.

Flames Club members and current football season ticket holders can purchase single game tickets for any of the Flames’ six home football games.

Liberty’s six game home schedule features No. 22 Syracuse (Aug. 31/Football Alumni Weekend), Buffalo (Sept. 14/Hall of Fame Weekend), Hampton (Sept. 21/Family Weekend), New Mexico (Sept. 28/College for a Weekend), Maine (Oct. 19/Homecoming Weekend) and New Mexico State (Nov. 30/Military Appreciation Day).

Along with single game ticket sales, the Flames Ticket Office is still selling season ticket packages and the recently announced three-game mini pack.

For more information about 2019 football tickets, fans can log onto www.LUFootball.com or contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.

Football Season Tickets Remain On Sale

Excitement around Liberty’s football program has never been higher and Flames Nation can take their next step in supporting the Flames by purchasing their 2019 season tickets.

After seeing the Flames become the ninth team in NCAA history to win six or more games during their first season at the FBS level, college football’s highest level of competition, the Flames Ticket Office is excited to announce that 2019 season tickets are currently on sale.

Flames Nation can reserve their season tickets for as low as $70 per person for a general admission ticket at the renovated Williams Stadium, which now seats 25,000 fans.

By visiting www.LUFootball.com, fans can see the variety of numerous season ticket options available throughout the 2019 season.

Season ticket packages for Liberty’s six-game home schedule include: Club Level ($360), West Premium Chairbacks ($165), West Reserved Benchbacks ($130), West Reserved Benchbacks ($100), East Reserved Benchbacks ($85) and East General Admission ($70).

A season ticket package provides fans with significant savings over purchasing a single game ticket – up to 56 percent. Liberty opens its 2019 season on Aug. 31 when it hosts ACC opponent Syracuse, the first Power 5 opponent to visit Williams Stadium.

Fans can support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

