augusta free press news

Liberty sails past FGCU, 11-3

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022, 8:51 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

liberty basketballThe Liberty Flames downed the FGCU Eagles, 11-3, in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Outfielders Derek Orndorff and Aaron Anderson each had three hits in the contest to lead the Flames. Orndorff also drove in two runs and scored a run in the contest. First baseman Logan Mathieu added two hits and two RBI for Liberty.

Left-hander Garrett Horn allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings, before handing it over to the Flames’ bullpen.

Liberty moves to 18-10 overall and evens its ASUN record at 5-5. FGCU drops to 20-10 overall and 7-3 in ASUN play.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: