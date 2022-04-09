Liberty sails past FGCU, 11-3

The Liberty Flames downed the FGCU Eagles, 11-3, in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Outfielders Derek Orndorff and Aaron Anderson each had three hits in the contest to lead the Flames. Orndorff also drove in two runs and scored a run in the contest. First baseman Logan Mathieu added two hits and two RBI for Liberty.

Left-hander Garrett Horn allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings, before handing it over to the Flames’ bullpen.

Liberty moves to 18-10 overall and evens its ASUN record at 5-5. FGCU drops to 20-10 overall and 7-3 in ASUN play.

