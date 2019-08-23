Liberty Football: Hugh Freeze nears return to sidelines

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze took another step toward returning to the football field Wednesday with his release from University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Under the direction of his medical team, Freeze will not return to his office for another few days, but that will not keep the Flames’ first-year head coach from his duties to lead the team.

Freeze is continuing his recovery process from back surgery and a related medical condition at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, which overlooks the Liberty University campus.

Thanks to the efforts of the Liberty University Information Technology team, Freeze’s room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites is equipped with TVs and computers that allow him to watch a live feed of Liberty’s daily practices and communicate with his coaching staff during the practice sessions.

Additionally, the football staff plans to hold several of its daily staff meetings at the hotel until he returns to the office, keeping their head coach up to date on the team’s progress as they prepare to host No. 22 Syracuse at Williams Stadium on Aug. 31.

Due to severe back spasms, Freeze started missing August Training Camp practices on Sunday, Aug. 11. Conditions for Freeze worsened throughout the week and he underwent back surgery on Friday, Aug. 16.

Freeze provided full details of his surgery and the recovery process in a report filed by Chris Low on ESPN.com on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Freeze addressed his football team about the recovery process during a team meeting on Sunday, Aug. 18 via a live video feed from his hospital bed. He also provided a video message to a supportive Flames Nation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, sharing his steps to recovery.

For further updates on Freeze’s recovery, stay tuned to LibertyFlames.com and @LibertyFootball social media accounts.

