Liberty Football: Gandy-Golden named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Heading into his senior year, Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden continues to be considered one of the top FBS wide receivers in the country.

Gandy-Golden was one of 50 players named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, earlier today.

Last year, Gandy-Golden was added to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Watch List in November and remained on the list for the final voting.

Gandy-Golden became the second player in program history to post back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons, finishing his junior year with a team-best 1,037 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The native of Dallas, Ga., would have ranked No. 14 in the country in receiving yards per game in 2018 (94.3), if Liberty was eligible for the national statistics rankings (not eligible due to NCAA FBS reclassification process).

Gandy-Golden was one of six Flames named to the Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent team, the first postseason honors for Liberty players at the FBS level. He was also named to the VaSID all-state second team.

The rising senior was one of 39 FBS players in the country to finish last season with 1,000 or more receiving yards and one of 22 to record 10 or more receiving touchdowns.

He established a new program single-game record with 245 receiving yards in a road win at New Mexico on September 29, setting the record on 11 receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown play. The performance was one of his four 100-yard games in 2018 and his first of a pair of 200-yard games.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on Dec. 12, 2019, on The Home Depot College Football Awards to be broadcast on ESPN. College and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.

