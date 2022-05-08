Liberty Flames outduel Jacksonville, 2-1, to take weekend series

Liberty left-hander Joe Adametz allowed one run over eight innings and Trey Carter pitched a scoreless ninth, leading the Flames past the Jacksonville Dolphins, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Adametz outdueled Jacksonville starting pitcher Christian Graham for the victory, as the Flames take the ASUN Conference three-game series, two games to one. Adametz did not allow a run over the first seven innings. He completed his day yielding one run on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Carter entered in the ninth and retired all three batters he faced, striking out the final two batters of the inning to seal the victory.

Three consecutive two-out hits in the fourth inning gave Liberty a 2-0 lead. Center fielder Derek Orndorff’s double plated the only runs Adametz and Carter needed in the game.

Liberty moves 30-16 overall and 16-8 in ASUN play. The Dolphins drop to 24-21 overall and 10-14 in the conference.

