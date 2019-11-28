Liberty Field Hockey adds 5 in 2020 recruiting class

The Liberty field hockey coaching staff has announced the addition of five student-athletes in its 2020 recruiting class.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the class of 2020! They are an extremely talented group of players that make up one of the strongest recruiting classes in program history,” said Liberty Field Hockey Head Coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker. “Reagan, Maddie, Lexi, Emily and Alyssa all have potential to make an immediate impact on the field and will unquestionably add a unique dimension to Liberty Field Hockey!”

The five players – Emily Dykema, Lexi Hosler, Alyssa Maryanopolis, Reagan Underwood and Maddie Vicars – hail from Virginia (three) and Pennsylvania (two).

Emily Dykema (D – Newport News, Va./Homeschooled)

Dykema, a defender, will be joining Liberty field hockey from the Saints Hockey Rocks club out of Virginia Beach, Va. She is the younger sister of current Lady Flames Ashley (junior) and Bethany (freshman).

“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of a team culture like Liberty’s where it goes beyond the pitch,” she said. “It’s a close-knit family who win and lose together. This team has tremendous potential, and I cannot wait to see how we grow into that confidence.”

Dykema has experienced success throughout her club career with Saints Hockey Rocks, competing at the National Club Championship and National Futures event from 2016-19 as well as at the Stars & Stripes Elite game. In 2016 and 2018, Dykema and her squad won the National Indoor Tournament (NIT). The Saints also earned a bronze medal at the National Club Championship in 2016.

Dykema also considered attending Princeton, Iowa and Delaware before choosing to attend Liberty.

Lexi Hosler (M – Lititz, Pa./Manheim Central HS)

Hosler, a midfielder, will be joining Liberty following a successful four-year career at Manheim Central High School. She is the younger sister of current Lady Flame Maddie Hosler, who will be a junior when the younger Hosler arrives in Lynchburg.

“I’m excited to call Liberty my home and join Flames Nation,” she stated.

Hosler and the Manheim Central Barons have posted a 63-31-1 mark over the last four years. She has guided her team to the state tournament three times as well as three runner-up appearances in sectionals. Individually, Hosler is a two-time Lancaster Lebanon All-Star first team selection. Her other accolades include: Lancaster Lebanon All-League team (2019), two time Max Field Hockey top 100 player (2018, 2019), PHSFHCA Class AA All-State second team (2018) Lancaster Lebanon All-Academic team (2019), Lancaster Lebanon Honorable Mention All-Star (2016, 2017) and Team MVP (2018).

At the club level, Hosler played for X-Calibur Field Hockey Club. The Lititz, Pa., native and her club squad qualified for the National Indoor Tournament (NIT) each year and won their pool twice. Additionally, the team participated in the Junior Premier Indoor and Outdoor league, regional club championship, national club championship and national futures championship while being selected to the Junior Olympics.

Hosler also considered attending Delaware, Saint Joseph’s and Penn State before deciding to sign with Liberty.

Alyssa Maryanopolis (GK – Springfield, Va./West Springfield HS)

Maryanopolis, a goalkeeper, will be joining the Lady Flames from West Springfield High School. As a senior, she was a first team all-state, first team all-region and first team all-district selection for the Spartans. Maryanopolis also earned second team all-district honors as a junior in 2018 and honorable mention distinction in 2016 and 2017. She served as a team captain for the Spartans in 2018 and 2019 while leading her squad to 36 victories in four years.

“After seeing the beautiful campus and meeting amazing people left and right, I knew that Liberty was the school for me,” she said. “Playing on a team with girls that share a passion for the sport and faith I love made me 110 percent sure I wanted to play here. I am so excited to see what God has in store for the season to come!”

Maryanopolis made 457 saves during her four seasons at West Springfield and notched a career best .930 save percentage as a junior (2018). The Springfield, Va., native also competed at the club level for Rampage Field Hockey. Her club team qualified for nationals in 2015, 2016 and 2018 and won their pool at the Shooting Stars Field Hockey Tournament in 2017.

Reagan Underwood (M – Sinking Spring, Pa./Wilson HS)

Underwood, a midfielder, will be joining Liberty following a successful four-year career at Wilson High School which saw the team post an 81-14 combined mark and win its first state title, this fall. Underwood led the efforts, tallying 24 goals, 24 assists and 72 points for the championship squad which posted a 25-3 record.

“I cannot wait to be a part of a team that not only shares my passion, pride and love for field hockey, but also my love for Christ and my desire to honor him with my athletic abilities. I cannot wait to spend my next four years getting to be in the presence of so many amazing people who I know will teach me to be the best version of myself and will influence my life for the better. Go Flames!”

Underwood and the Bulldogs also won three Berks County Division I titles in four years. She scored 53 goals to go along with 59 assists and 165 points. Her individual accomplishments include: two-time all-state (2017, 2018), Berks County All-Star (2018, 2019), Berks County All-Division I (2017), Max Field Hockey All-Region second team (2018), National Coaches’ Association Regional All-American second team (2018), Academic All-State (2018) and Academic All-American (2018).

Underwood and her club team have won 12 titles over the last three years. Additionally, she is invited to attend the U19 Rise Selection camp in January 2020 where selections will be made to the U19 Rise National Team.

Underwood also considered attending Louisville, Delaware, Saint Joseph’s and Bucknell before choosing to join the Lady Flames.

Maddie Vicars (D – Moseley, Va./St. Catherine’s School)

Vicars, a defender, played in the state tournament with St. Catherine’s School each of the last four years. She guided the team to a state runner-up finish this fall and a pair of semifinal berths in 2017 and 2018. Vicars and the Saints were a combined 47-29-4 during her career.

She was a three-time all-state selection, a two-time All-LIS honoree and second team All-Metro recipient while also receiving the IMPACT Field Hockey Award for St. Catherine’s School.

“I remember standing in the Liberty field hockey locker room singing worship songs, and I started to hold back tears. I felt God telling me that this is the school where I should be,” she said.

Vicars has also competed at the club level for Saints Hockey Rocks Club alongside Emily Dykema. The Saints have been among the top 10 teams in the country from 2016-19 and were Junior Premier Hockey (JPOL) champions in 2017.

Vicars also considered attending William & Mary, Richmond and Georgetown before electing to come to Liberty.

