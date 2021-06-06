Liberty falls to No. 2 Tennessee at NCAA Knoxville Regional, 9-3

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers eased past the Liberty Flames, 9-3, in Game 4 of the NCAA Knoxville Regional Saturday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the setback, Liberty drops into an elimination game against the Duke Blue Devils, tomorrow at 2 p.m. Regional host Tennessee will meet the winner of Liberty and Duke later in the day with a chance to move on to a Super Regional.

Tennessee never trailed in the game, hitting five home runs to jump out to a 7-0 advantage over the first three innings. All-SEC first team shortstop Liam Spence had three hits, two home runs and four RBI, while first baseman Luc Lipcius also hit two solo home runs and scored three times for the Volunteers.

Held scoreless through the first five innings, Liberty broke through in the sixth inning for three runs with two out. Flames first baseman Logan Mathieu, who had two hits in the contest, plated a run in the inning with an RBI single. Left fielder Aaron Anderson also had two hits for the Flames, both doubles.

Liberty falls to 40-15 on the year. Tennessee ups its record to 47-16.

