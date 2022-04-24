Liberty edges North Florida, 5-4, in Game 2 on Saturday

The Liberty Flames built a 5-2 advantage and then held off the visiting North Florida Ospreys for a 5-4 victory Saturday afternoon in an ASUN Conference contest at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

UNF battled back, cutting the Liberty lead to 5-4 in the eighth inning and moved the tying run to second in the ninth with one out, but Flames’ reliever Mason Fluharty struck out the next two batters to close out the victory.

Flames right-hander Dylan Cumming pitched seven solid innings to record the victory. The senior allowed three runs on nine hits. He struck out a career-high nine and walked three.

Liberty takes the first two games of the three-game conference series. The Flames move to 25-12 overall and 11-6 in ASUN Conference play. North Florida falls to 16-24 overall and 6-11 in the conference.

