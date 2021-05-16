Liberty drops series finale at Kennesaw State

Published Sunday, May. 16, 2021, 6:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty fell to the Kennesaw State Owls 7-3, snapping the Flames’ eight-game winning streak, Sunday afternoon in an ASUN Conference game at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

Before the loss, the Flames had won 15 consecutive ASUN conference games and had won its first five meetings with the Owls, this season.

Liberty second baseman Will Wagner had two hits and belted his seventh home run of the year in the contest. Flames third baseman Trey McDyre also had two hits, a double, an RBI and scored a run.

Shortstop Cam Locklear also hit a home run for the Flames, leading off the ninth inning with his fifth home run of the year.

Liberty finishes its regular season with a 35-12 overall mark and a 19-2 record in the ASUN Conference. Kennesaw State improves to 27-19 overall and 12-8 in the ASUN.

Related

Comments