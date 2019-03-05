Liberty defeats Jacksonville, advances to ASUN semifinals

In its first ASUN Tournament game, Liberty controlled the game from start to finish, advancing to the semifinals with a 72-58 win over Jacksonville.

The Flames improve to 26-6 this season and will now face the No. 3 seed, North Florida, in the semifinals on Thursday evening at the Vines Center.

It was a game of runs in the first half as Liberty started the game on a 9-0 run and held the Dolphins to just six points in the first 10 minutes of the contest. Jacksonville got back into the game by holding Liberty to 1-of-11 shooting from the field midway through the half to tie the game (13-13) at the 6:55 mark.

Jacksonville’s David Bell was ejected with 5:39 left in the first half after being issued a flagrant two. Over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the opening half, Liberty capitalized with a 17-6 run to close the half and take a 34-19 lead into the locker room.

