Liberty Basketball: McKay hires Rob Jones as associate head coach

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay announced staff updates for the program, highlighted by the hiring of Rob Jones as associate head coach.

Jones joins the Flames after spending the last 17 seasons with the Richmond Spiders.

“I am really excited about the addition of Coach Jones to our basketball program and to our campus,” McKay said. “I have known Rob for years and I really admire not only the basketball acumen that he brings to a program but even more impressed with the person he is. To be able to get an individual of Rob’s caliber from a place that he has served so well in a place that has seen so much success speaks volumes to Liberty University and the type of people we can attract here. I know he will add great value to our players’ lives and our family.”

During his 17 seasons at Richmond, Jones helped guide the Spiders to seven 20-win seasons, nine postseason appearances and final national rankings of No. 24 in 2009-10 and No. 21 in 2010-11, following the team’s run to the Sweet 16. Jones was responsible for player development, on-court coaching, recruiting, opponent scouting, and game preparation. He also monitors the academic progress of the student-athletes.

During the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Jones and the Spiders ranked as high as 19th in the AP Top 25 poll following the team’s early-season upset of 10th-ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena, the first road win vs an AP top-10 team in program history. In the postseason, Richmond advanced to the NIT quarterfinals despite playing without its top two leading scorers from the regular season, who were sidelined by injuries.

The Spiders finished at 14-9, the 12th time UR has posted a record of .500 or better in the last 14 seasons.

“I am grateful to Coach McKay for the opportunity to join his coaching staff and to work with this talented group of people,” Jones said. “I have known and respected Coach McKay for quite some time, and after having the privilege of getting to know him on a more personal level over the past few years, I have developed an even greater appreciation for him as a man and leader. The Liberty Basketball program’s strong foundation is evident. I am excited to be a part of what the future holds and eager to get to work, with the daily pursuit of excellence both on and off the court.”

