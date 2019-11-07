Liberty Basketball: Homesley, James named to Lou Henson Award watch list

Liberty Basketball received some national attention as seniors Caleb Homesley and Scottie James were named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson Award preseason watch list, which annually recognizes the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.

Homesley adds to his preseason awards as he was named the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, while also being named First Team All-ASUN. Homesley had an exceptional junior season as he averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Homesley’s played ramped up late in the season as the native of Indian Trail, N.C. averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per conference game, leading the Flames to a 14-2 record in the ASUN. On college basketball’s biggest stage, Homesley rose to the occasion as he scored a career-high 30 points in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, leading the Flames to a victory over Mississippi State.

James joins Homesley on the Lou Henson watch list after a stellar junior campaign where he was named to the NABC District 3 Second Team. The native of Tarpon Springs, Fla. was one of the best players in the ASUN last season, as he was named to ASUN First Team All-Conference after averaging a team-best 12.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and shooting 66.5 percent from the floor.

The award honors Henson, the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989. Past winners include Wofford’s Fletcher Magee, and current NBA players Matthew Dellavedova and Kyle O’Quinn. Homesley and James were two of three players from the ASUN Conference to make the list as NJIT’s Zach Cooks was named as well.

