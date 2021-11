Liberty Baseball unveils 2022 schedule

Published Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, 10:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Liberty Flames baseball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, which will open on Feb. 18 in Gainesville, Fla., with the first in a three-game series with the Florida Gators.

Coming off a 41-win campaign in which they earned the second at-large selection to an NCAA Regional in program history, the Flames’ 2022 schedule will feature 18 games against 2021 NCAA Regional teams. Liberty is slated to face NCAA Regional squads Campbell, Duke, Florida, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Virginia and VCU. Eight of those contests are scheduled for Worthington Stadium at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty is again scheduled for midweek home-and-home series during the season with Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. In addition, the Flames will meet 2021 College World Series participant Virginia, High Point, North Carolina A&T and Radford once in midweek games during 2022.

2022 Liberty Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Time Location

Feb.18 at Florida 6:30 p.m. Gainesville, Fla.

Feb.19 at Florida 4 p.m. Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 20 at Florida 1 p.m. Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 23 North Carolina A&T 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

Feb. 25 Winthrop 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

Feb. 26 Winthrop 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

Feb. 27 Winthrop 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 1 at Radford TBA Radford, Va.

March 4 Canisius 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 5 Canisius 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 6 Canisius 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 8 North Carolina 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 11 Campbell 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 12 Campbell 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 13 Campbell 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 15 at VCU TBA Richmond, Va.

March 18 at North Florida * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

March 19 at North Florida * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

March 20 at North Florida * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

March 22 Wake Forest 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 25 Stetson * 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 26 Stetson * 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 27 Stetson * 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

March 29 at Duke TBA Durham, N.C.

April 1 at Jacksonville * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

April 2 at Jacksonville * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

April 3 at Jacksonville * TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

April 6 at Virginia 6:00 p.m. Charlotteville, Va.

April 8 FGCU * 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 9 FGCU * 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 10 FGCU * 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 12 Virginia Tech 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 14 at Kennesaw State * TBA Kennesaw, GA

April 15 at Kennesaw State * TBA Kennesaw, GA

April 16 at Kennesaw State * TBA Kennesaw, GA

April 19 Duke 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 22 North Florida * 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 23 North Florida * 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 24 North Florida * 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 26 at North Carolina 6 p.m. Chapel Hill, N.C.

April 29 at Stetson * 6:30 p.m. DeLand, Fla.

April 30 at Stetson * 6:30 p.m. DeLand, Fla.

May 1 at Stetson * 1 p.m. DeLand, Fla.

May 3 at Wake Forest 6 p.m. Winston-Salem, N.C.

May 6 Jacksonville * 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 7 Jacksonville * 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 8 Jacksonville * 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 11 at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. Blacksburg, Va.

May 13 at FGCU * TBA Ft. Myers, Fla.

May 14 at FGCU * TBA Ft. Myers, Fla.

May 15 at FGCU * TBA Ft. Myers, Fla.

May 17 High Point 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 19 Kennesaw State * 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 20 Kennesaw State * 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 21 Kennesaw State *^ 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 25-28 at ASUN Tournament TBA Fort Myers, Fla.

Related