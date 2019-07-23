Liberty Baseball: Mathieu, Wagner named NEBL All-Stars

Liberty first baseman Logan Mathieu and second baseman Will Wagner have been selected to participate in the 2019 New England Collegiate Baseball (NECBL) All-Star Game.

The NECBL All-Star Game will be held on July 28 at Montpelier Recreation Field in Montpelier, Vt.

Mathieu and Wagner, who are playing for the Keene Swamp Bats, will be members of the North Division roster. The Swamp Bats enter play today with a 21-14 mark to lead the division.

Mathieu has hit .287 with 25 RBI and 16 runs scored in 27 games this summer. The rising junior has hit five home runs and enters the week with a .426 on base percentage. Meanwhile, Wagner begins the week with a .345 batting average in 29 games. The rising junior has driven in 26 runs and scored 30. He has also hit five home runs and posted a .426 on base percentage.

Founded in 1993, the NECBL has 13 teams in six states in the New England region of the United States. The wooden bat league recruits players attending U.S colleges and universities not only across New England, but the entire country and foreign countries. The league begins in early June and ends in early August with playoffs to determine the winner of the Faye Vincent Sr. Cup.

Mathieu and Wagner were both starters for the 43-21 ASUN Champion Flames, this past spring. Mathieu started all 63 games for the Flames, hitting .265 and finishing the year as the ASUN leader in RBI with 52. Wagner earned ASUN All-Conference honors, hitting .305 with 42 RBI and 43 runs scored.

