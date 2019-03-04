Liberty Baseball: Flames complete sweep of Maine

The Liberty Flames dumped the Maine Black Bears 7-1 in a rain-shortened contest, Sunday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium. The contest was halted in the bottom of the seventh inning due to inclement weather.

With the victory, the Flames sweep the Black Bears in a three-game series, this weekend.

Left-hander Joseph Adametz records his second victory in as many starts. The freshman pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked three.

Flames second baseman Will Wagner collected three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI in the contest. Third baseman Tyler Galazin also had two hits and two RBI.

Liberty improves to 8-3 on the season. Maine falls to 0-10.

