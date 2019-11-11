Liberty Athletics announces first Flames Giving Day

Liberty Athletics has announced its inaugural Flames Giving Day, which has been set for Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This one-day event is for all of Flames Nation to join together to support the threefold mission of Training Champions for Christ, providing a high quality student-athlete experience and achieving victory with integrity.

Flames Giving Day provides a unique opportunity for every Flames fan, no matter the size of their gift, to contribute to the academic, spiritual and athletic success of our teams.

”Giving Day is an exciting opportunity for Flames Nation to rise with us in support of Liberty’s 20 intercollegiate athletics programs as we pursue our vision of training champions for Christ, providing a high quality student-athlete experience and achieving victory with integrity,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw.

On November 13, fans can contact the Athletics Department at (434) 592-5015 to make a contribution from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Prior to this date, fans may also pledge their gift to support the entire department or a specific team by calling (434) 592-5015 and indicating their contribution is for Flames Giving Day.

In recognition of the occasion, the Athletics Department has several awards for those who make gifts of greater than $71, including, a random drawing for tickets and a trip to watch the Flames men’s basketball team take on FGCU in Fort Myers on Thursday, January 2. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Additional prizes will be announced during Giving Day.

Contributions made by current Flames Club members on Flames Giving Day will receive two additional Flames Club Loyalty Points, valued at $200, positively impacting future home, away, postseason and bowl priority seating and parking.

Additionally, matching and challenge gifts can be made on behalf of any individual, family or business to encourage others to support Flames Giving Day, multiplying the impact of your contribution. To learn more about matching or challenge gift opportunities, please contact the Flames Club at (434) 582-CLUB (2582).

