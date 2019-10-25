Liberty announces 2020 baseball schedule

The defending ASUN Champion Liberty Flames 2020 schedule will feature 26 games at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty’s 2020 schedule features 11 games against 2019 NCAA Regional teams. The Flames are slated to face NCAA Regional squads Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, UNCW and West Virginia.

In addition, Liberty will have 23 games against teams which won 30 or more games in 2019. Along with the above mentioned NCAA Regional teams, Elon, Florida Gulf Coast, Kent State, Lipscomb, Jacksonville and Virginia also posted 30-plus win seasons last year.

The Flames will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at Clemson, Feb. 14-16, before returning home for a season-long 12-game homestand. Liberty will open its home schedule and the 12-game homestand on Feb. 18 by hosting former Big South foe Radford at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium. Seton Hall will follow with its first ever visit to Lynchburg for a three-game series, Feb. 21-23. Longwood, Marist, Elon and Kent State will also face the Flames during the homestand.

Besides it three-game series at Clemson, Liberty will make its annual visits to North Carolina and Virginia and make its first ever road trips to West Virginia and Ohio State. The Flames will also have their annual home-and-home series with Virginia Tech.

Liberty will play 24 ASUN Conference games. The defending conference champions are scheduled to host four conference three-game series and play four conference three-game road series in 2020.

Liberty will host Florida Gulf Coast at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium to open conference play, March 20-22. In their second season in the ASUN, the Flames will also welcome Jacksonville, Kennesaw State and North Alabama to Lynchburg for the first time in conference play.

Liberty begins its ASUN road schedule with its first-ever visit to Lipscomb, April 3-5. The Flames will also square off with NJIT, North Florida and Stetson on the road in conference play.

The 2020 ASUN Baseball Championship features a six-team, double elimination format and will be hosted by Florida Gulf Coast at Swanson Stadium in Fort Meyers, Fla., May 20-23. The winner of the conference tournament will earn the ASUN’s automatic berth into a 2020 NCAA Regional. North Alabama may qualify for the ASUN Baseball Championship, but cannot receive the conference’s automatic bid, as it is ineligible for postseason play during its transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I.

2020 Liberty Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Time Location

Feb. 14 at Clemson 4 p.m. Clemson, S.C.

Feb. 15 at Clemson 1 p.m. Clemson, S.C.

Feb. 16 at Clemson 1 p.m. Clemson, S.C.

Feb. 18 Radford 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 21 Seton Hall 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 22 Seton Hall 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 23 Seton Hall 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 25 Longwood 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 28 Marist 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

Feb. 29 Marist 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 1 Marist 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 3 Elon 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 6 Kent State 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 7 Kent State 2 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 8 Kent State 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 11 at West Virginia TBA Morgantown, W.Va.

March 13 at Ohio State 5 p.m. Columbus, Ohio

March 14 at Ohio State 3 p.m. Columbus, Ohio

March 15 at Ohio State 1 p.m. Columbus, Ohio

March 18 High Point 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 20 Florida Gulf Coast* 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 21 Florida Gulf Coast* 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 22 Florida Gulf Coast* 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va

March 24 at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. Blacksburg, Va

March 27 at UNCW 6 p.m. Wilmington, N.C.

March 28 at UNCW 4 p.m. Wilmington, N.C.

March 29 at UNCW 1 p.m. Wilmington, N.C.

April 1 at North Carolina 6 p.m. Chapel Hill, N.C.

April 3 at Lipscomb* TBA Nashville, Tenn.

April 4 at Lipscomb* TBA Nashville, Tenn.

April 5 at Lipscomb* TBA Nashville, Tenn.

April 9 Jacksonville 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 10 Jacksonville 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 11 Jacksonville 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 14 at Richmond 3 p.m. Richmond, Va.

April 17 Kennesaw State* 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 18 Kennesaw State* 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 19 Kennesaw State* 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

April 21 at Virginia 6 p.m. Charlottesville, Va.

April 24 NJIT* TBA TBA

April 25 NJIT* TBA TBA

April 26 NJIT* TBA TBA

April 29 Virginia Tech 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 1 at North Florida* TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

May 2 at North Florida* TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

May 3 at North Florida* TBA Jacksonville, Fla.

May 8 North Alabama* 6 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 9 North Alabama* 4 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 10 North Alabama*^ 1 p.m. Lynchburg, Va.

May 12 at Radford 6 p.m. Radford, Va.

May 14 at Stetson* 6:30 p.m. Deland, Fla.

May 15 at Stetson* 6:30 p.m. Deland, Fla.

May 16 at Stetson* 1 p.m. Deland, Fla.

May 20-23 at ASUN tournament TBD Ft. Myers, Fla.

May 29-June 1 NCAA Regionals TBD

*Atlantic Sun Conference Game

^ Senior Day

