Liberty advances in elimination game with 6-0 win over Kennesaw State

Published Friday, May. 28, 2021, 4:16 pm

Liberty left-hander Trevor Delaite pitched his third shutout of the season, propelling the No. 1 North seed Flames past the No. 2 North seed Kennesaw State Owls 6-0, Friday in an elimination game in the ASUN Baseball Championship at Harmon Stadium.

The Flames advance to another elimination game this evening. Liberty will face the loser of Jacksonville and North Florida at 7 p.m.

Delaite pitches his fifth complete game of the year. The senior scattered five hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He did not allow a runner past second base in the contest.

Shortstop Cam Locklear and first baseman Logan Mathieu each hit home runs for the Flames. Locklear had two hits, including a three-run home run in the third, and scored twice in the contest. In addition, the senior became Liberty’s leader in most games played with 240 in his career.

Mathieu belted his team-leading 13th home run, tying for the ASUN lead in round trippers.

Liberty improves to 38-13 on the season. Kennesaw State is eliminated from the ASUN Baseball Championship and finish the year with a 29-22 record.

