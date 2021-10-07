Legislators raise concerns about Lambert Compressor Station Permit

Published Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 2:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul is among a coalition of 15 state legislators in calling for the denial of the air permit application for the proposed Lambert Compressor Station.

“Of the 300 submitted comments, more than 90 percent asked the VADEQ and the VA Air Quality Control Board to reject the draft permit​​,” Rasoul said. “As representatives of the people, we echo the concerns raised by the public, including that environmental justice issues were inadequately addressed, public outreach and community engagement efforts during the review process were lacking, and that site suitability analysis was insufficient.”

Significant health and environmental concerns have been raised about the siting of the Lambert Compressor Station, which would connect the Mountain Valley Pipeline to the proposed Southgate Extension. The extension would cross 73 miles into North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has twice rejected the Southgate permit application, and the MVP mainline currently lacks multiple federal and state authorizations, which are required for construction to proceed.

Co-signers on joint letter include State Sens. Ghazala Hashmi, Jennifer McClellan and Jennifer Boysko, and Dels. Chris Hurst, Sally Hudson, Patrick Hope, Danica Roem, Joshua Cole, Dawn Adams, Betsy Carr, Kaye Kory, Rodney Willett, Ibraheem Samirah, Suhas Subramanyam and Shelly Simonds.

A copy of the submitted letter can be found here.