Learning a second language opens many doors

Learning a second language is an exercise in cultural expansion. No matter who you are or what your native language is, acquiring a second way to communicate invariably means learning about other people, nations, and ways of living. Native English speakers who choose to pick up Spanish discover all sorts of new things about themselves and the cultures where Spanish is spoken.

It doesn’t matter what language you want to add to your linguistic repertoire, and the fact is that you’ll open many doors by becoming bilingual. Not only do most enhance their job prospects by doing so, but they also get the chance to enjoy a new kind of travel. Touring Mexico, Spain, or Chile is so much more rewarding and fun if you have the ability to interact personally with locals. Here’s the most efficient way to get started on your linguistic journey.

Choose your language

Step one is to choose your second language preference. For English speakers, top choices include Spanish, French, Italian, Chinese, German, Korean, and Portuguese. But you can select anything you want, even if it’s a Slavic or African tongue that is a part of your family’s heritage and appeals to you on a personal level.

Pay for excellent instruction

If you want to fast-track your learning, consider taking one of the many total immersion courses available online or at an in-person training center in your city. Most last between six and twelve weeks and vary in price. Many prospective students cover the fees by opting for a personal loan from a private lender. Working with a private lender is a smart way to get lenient terms and competitive interest rates. Plus, you can borrow enough to cover not only the coursework but also a trip to supplement your newfound speaking skills.

Practice with a friend

Those who teach foreign language courses often advise new students to get a study buddy with whom to practice conversation. The big advantage of having a training partner from your class is that you’ll be less afraid to make mistakes when trying out new vocabulary words or grammatical structures. Plus, the two of you can correct each other and act as a support network while picking up new phrases during the training course.

Leverage the power of the Internet

There are all sorts of free resources online for language learners. In addition to text-based forums where you can practice your new skills, there are countless video chat rooms specifically designed for new speakers of any language. The internet is a virtual endless storehouse of mini-quizzes, puzzles, and vocabulary-building exercises that will add a strong foundation to your speaking ability.

Travel to your target nation

Those who take Spanish classes often decide to plan a graduation trip to Mexico, Central America, or South America. It’s an exciting way to give you an incentive to study in a more focused way during the many weeks of classes. Being about to speak and understand the native language when traveling is a great way to make travel more comfortable and enjoyable. Plus, you can often snag discounted hotel and airfare by going in a group with other students in your class.

Story by Drew Allen