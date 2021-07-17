Leader of cross-country meth conspiracy convicted

A Chesapeake man was convicted this week on methamphetamine and money laundering charges after a three-day bench trial.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Xavier Howell, 35, led the Virginia side of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy. He and his co-conspirators imported over 10 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine, sourced from a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, through the mail with the assistance of a corrupt U.S. Postal Service supervisor.

The group also smuggled fentanyl into Hampton Roads on a commercial air flight.

“With the assistance of a corrupt federal employee and others, the defendant flooded South Hampton Roads with methamphetamine as part of a cross-country conspiracy supplied by a California-based gang,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Through the hard work and dedication of the trial team, this defendant and others have been brought to justice for threatening the safety of our communities.”

Howell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life when he is sentenced on Nov. 12. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.