Late rally falls short for Squirrels in 4-2 loss to Bowie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels had a late rally held off and lost to the Bowie Baysox, 4-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (10-7) went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base in the game. The Baysox (12-4) have now won nine of their last 11 games.

The Baysox opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double by Doran Turchin and a run-scoring groundout by Chris Hudgins to take a 2-0 lead.

Richmond threated with base runners in each inning, but Bowie starter David Lebron (Win, 2-0) navigated through 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Richmond starter Sam Long departed after four innings of work, allowing two runs (two earned) on two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Ronnie Williams pitched 3.0 scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts for Richmond.

Flying Squirrels pitchers hit four batters on the night, tying a single-game franchise record.

After the RBI hit by Turchin in the second, the Baysox did not have another hit until the top of the ninth, when Chris Hudgins doubled the lead with a two-run homer.

The Flying Squirrels broke up the shutout in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run single by Heliot Ramos, but Baysox reliever Nick Vespi worked a pair of infield pop-ups to close out the game.

Ramos has six RBIs over the last two games.

