Kyle Guy has another big night in NBA Summer League

UVA basketball standout Kyle Guy put up nice numbers once again for Sacramento in NBA Summer League play, in a 94-92 Kings loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Guy had 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field, 3-of-8 from three-point range, in 31 minutes.

The 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player is averaging 15.5 points per game in five contests for Sacramento.

