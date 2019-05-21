Kroger introduces artisan bread Moulin Francais to Mid-Atlantic stores

Interested in a fresh baguette, or better yet, sesame semolina pavé? Just head to your nearest Kroger. Kroger Mid-Atlantic is bringing its artisan bread collection, Moulin Francais, to more than 100 stores across the Mid-Atlantic region.

The breads will bring the best of rustic French artisanal baking traditions to Kroger shoppers across the Mid-Atlantic. Moulin Francais breads feature more than 20 different available variations – including everything from traditional baguettes to cranberry walnut bâtard and rosemary focaccia. The collection, which is exclusive to Kroger, first launched in the Denver market in December 2018.

The addition of the new bread collection to Kroger stores is similar to the premium offering that Kroger brought to Mid-Atlantic stores in 2014 through the grocer’s partnership with Murray’s Cheese, which has led to the installation of Murray’s Cheese shops in a number of Kroger locations.

The Moulin Francais line was developed when Kroger’s bakery team partnered with a family-owned business that specializes in European, long-fermentation style baking. More than a year’s worth of perfecting led to a process that would yield fresh bread with crispy crust and open exterior.

“One of the best things we can do in the grocery business is help our customers be a hero at mealtime,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “That’s why we focus on offering items that are delicious but also easy, and the Moulin Francais collection checks both of those boxes.”

Prices for the different types of bread range from 99 cents to $4.49 and during the first 8-weeks of in-store availability, items will be discounted by up to 50 percent.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google