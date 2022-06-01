Jumbo Shrimp take down Tides, 8-3, in series opener

The Norfolk Tides (23-26) opened their six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-23) with an 8-3 loss on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. This game marked the start of the Navy Town Showdown, as the two clubs battle for the Ship Bell Trophy, awarded to the winner of the season series.

Jacksonville struck first in the second through an RBI single from Bryson Brigman, but Norfolk answered immediately in the home half of the frame when DJ Stewart blasted his second home run of the season to tie the contest.

But Lewin Diaz hit a solo shot in the following inning that would put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead for good. The visitors would go on to score seven unanswered, plating runs in five consecutive innings, to take an 8-1 lead.

The Tides broke the run on an RBI-single from Jacob Nottingham in the sixth making it 8-2, but they could only muster one more run the rest of way, with Patrick Dorrian drawing a walk with the bases loaded in the ninth.

DL Hall sufferred his first loss at the Triple-A level in the start, allowing two runs on three hits over 3.0 innings of work. He allowed one home run while striking out six batters and walking two.

Kelvin Gutiérrez was the lone Tide to have a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. He has three multi-hit games in his last four.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night, with RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.32) taking the hill for the Tides and LHP Will Stewart (0-0, 1.64) will take the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

