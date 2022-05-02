Join VDEM for virtual Family Prep Night on Wednesday

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 11:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management would like to invite you to join a virtual Family Preparedness Night on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Geared toward elementary school students and their families, preparedness and disaster experts will teach about different disasters that can happen in Virginia and how we can “Be Prepared, Not Scared!” Participants are encouraged to grab their favorite snack and log on for an hour as we help Connor and Emily make the right decisions and learn what we can all do during emergencies through discussion and games.

For more information, visit: www.vaemergency.gov/virtual.

Additional questions about the event can be sent to pio@vdem.virginia.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...