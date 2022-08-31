JMU football: How to judge success in year one
The long-awaited day of playing FBS football is nearly here for James Madison. The new era officially begins on Saturday when they play at home against Middle Tennessee State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Bridgeforth Stadium.
It’s an exciting time for all Dukes as they get to go toe-to-toe with the highest division of collegiate football has to offer. This comes after winning two national titles at the FCS level. They now join Virginia, Virginia Tech, ODU and Liberty as the Commonwealth’s FBS institutions.
But how do you measure success in year one? Well, it’s tricky.
ODU’s first season in FBS was 2013 as an independent, and they went 8-4. But that included seven wins against FCS schools, with the lone FBS win being at Idaho.
Liberty’s first season in FBS was 2018, and they finished with a 6-6 record and that included four FBS victories.
The Duke’s schedule features nine games against FBS opponents. Based on the schedule and how the Monarchs and Flames did, I think with a five-win season you have to be thrilled, while bowl eligibility would be the icing on the cake. JMU fully believes it can make a bowl this season, and that would likely come by holding serve at home as the team has a tricky road schedule. At Appalachian State for the third game of the season figures to be a truly tricky test, while going to Louisville and ODU should prove difficult as well. If they can beat up on Georgia Southern and Arkansas State while stealing a conference road game or two, they’ll be sitting pretty for bowl eligibility come November.